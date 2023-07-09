Andrew Schembri, who died at the age of 29, was born in Żurrieq in 1993, the third son of John and Catherine Schembri (née Muscat). He cherished his childhood with me and his other brother David, with his extended family and close family friends.

From a very young age, Andrew attended the MUSEUM centre and the Żurrieq Scout group. He attended Garendon School in Żebbuġ during his primary years, and after successfully completing his common entrance examination, he went to Savio College in Dingli for his secondary education.

Andrew’s time at Savio College was filled with an array of curricular and extracurricular activities that brought him great joy. It was here that Andrew started playing the guitar and got the opportunity to play it in public for the first time. He was given plenty of opportunities to develop his talents and venture into new ones, in activities such as Boscofest, which was very close to his heart.

After finishing his secondary education, he enrolled in De La Salle Sixth Form in Cospicua, where he actively participated in school life and activities. Two years later, he started his studies in psychology at the University of Malta. During this time, Andrew worked as a projectionist and animator at Spazju Kreattiv, allowing him to explore his creative side. In his second year at university, he undertook a voluntary work experience in Naples through the University Chaplaincy with the Missionaries of Charity.

Upon completing his studies, Andrew began to develop his talents and pursued his ability in interactive light installations, which he continued to refine through ‘Late Interactive’. Together with a colleague, they transformed the way people locally interacted with these types of installations.

Andrew’s dedication extended to every aspect of his life. He displayed immense patience, whether it was cooking the perfect slice of pork that required countless hours, or striving for self-improvement while detesting mediocrity. He believed that anything worth doing should be done well, regardless of popularity or intensity. In recent years, he contributed his musical talent as a guitarist to the renowned local band Brikkuni.

Andrew embraced a simple lifestyle, valuing only the essential things. He willingly gave away non-essential items and never hesitated to assist others, whether it was with a light installation, providing an opinion, or carrying heavy loads to and from our house.

He had a knack for making those around him happy. From a young age, he memorised jokes and continued to entertain us with his wit and humour, lifting our spirits.

As the youngest of three brothers and one of the youngest cousins, Andrew brought even more life and joy to our family gatherings. In recent years, we eagerly anticipated the unique presents he would buy for his nephews Luke, Timothy and Paul. His choices were always unexpected, ranging from a hand drill to a measuring tape, a metal bucket, or a set of walkie-talkies. Andrew attended family activities whenever his work allowed, even joining the family of his sister-in-law, Lilian, when invited.

My brother always championed justice and cared deeply about the environment from a young age. He actively participated in activities promoting justice and fighting against injustices. I remember him sharing stories of voicing his concerns and standing up for causes, like when he went to Comino, or when an area close to his heart, and ours, was proposed for development.

Andrew was a passionate learner, endlessly curious and remarkably creative from a young age. He thrived on new challenges and consistently pushed himself to his limits, both personally and professionally, with graceful determination.

Our family is profoundly grateful for the life that Andrew lived, and even in its abrupt ending, he touched the lives of many. His loss has left an immense void that we must all learn to live with.

We are sincerely grateful for all the prayers and support we have received during this extremely difficult time. May the beautiful life Andrew led be a guiding light as we navigate these uncharted waters in our lives.

We love you, Andrew.

James Schembri