Mourners packed the Żurrieq parish church on Saturday morning, spilling out of the pews and into the church’s wide corridors as they gathered for the funeral of Andrew Schembri.

Schembri, 29, was the guitarist for pioneering local band Brikkuni and an artist who created elaborate light installations as part of the artistic duo Late Interactive.

He died last Friday.

Andrew Schembri, described as "a light in the room", died last Friday. Photo: Brikkuni/Facebook

Saturday's funeral was a colourful affair, with many mourners dressed in white or colourful clothing, in honour of Schembri’s spirit and character. Candles were also placed all around the church.

A handful of Schembri's friends also performed a silent performance during the funeral service.

Walking down the church aisle in a single line, they slowly and gracefully lifted their arms up and down as they walked towards Schembri's coffin, then formed a circle around it.

Father Karm Debattista, who gave the homily, described Schembri as a "light" in many people's world.

“One of the first things Andrew’s family told me was that he was known as ‘Andrew tad-dawl’ and this is true, as for many, he was truly a light in their world,” he said.

Family members hold their heads in their hands during Schembri's funeral service. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Remembering Andrew fondly, he described him as a young man who loved those dear to him, and one that he put a lot of detail and attention into his work.

"Andrew was full of many talents, he worked hard to show this talent, and many close to him said that 'Andrew would fill up a room'. One sentence that remains with me when I described him is that 'Andrew knew how to live'."

In his 29 years, Schembri lived a fuller life than the people he knew at the age of 80, the priest said.

"I saw another person write on Facebook saying how 'Andrew left me with enough to think about for a lifetime or two'. That is how Andrew lived his life."

He mused that if Schembri could give a final speech, he would say something along the lines of:

"Love fully, live with sense and continue to search for meaning. Let the light penetrate through the darkness, and have fun."

Andrew's friends performed a silent and touching performance after the church homily at his funeral on Saturday. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

As members of Schembri's family and friends read offering prayers at the altar, Brikkuni frontman Mario Vella asked for those gathered to pray for all musicians and artists.