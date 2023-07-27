The news of the demise of Bishop Emeritus Paul Darmanin OFM Cap came as a bolt in the blue sky.

Mgr Darmanin was the first Bishop of the Diocese of Garissa in Kenya and served his diocese between 1984 and 2015. It was in Feburary 1984, when Pope John Paul II appointed him as Bishop of Garissa. He was consecrated bishop by the late Archbishop Ġużeppi Mercieca in June that same year.

Prior to his pastoral work in Kenya, patri pawl, as he was known here, was Provincial Minister of the Maltese Capuchin Province. During his tenure, the Capuchin fraternity made inroads in rediscovering the simplicity and humility of the Franciscan calling.

His pastoral work in Kenya was a long journey of service and dedication to the most vulnerable and poor. He did so in silence, away from any limelight and/or ecclesstical trappings.

From a personal point of view, I got to know him when I was a member of the Capuchin family. At the age of 23, I was encouraged by the late Fr Emanuel Barbara, then Minister Provincial and later Bishop of Malindi in Kenya himself, to undergo a missionary experience. I was maybe the youngest Capuchin friar ever sent to experience a vibrant African Church.

Mgr Paul, with his reserved personality, made sure that my missionary experience would be a watershed moment. And surely it was. Till today, I cherish this experience. It made me steadfast in my resolve to work for social justice and a better world.

When in 2000 I decided to leave the Capuchin family, Mgr Paul, true to his character, was supportive and encouraging rather than judgemental. Furthermore, when I decided to enter the political fray, he constantly reminded me to remain steadfast to my core values. During these last years of his retirement, I would come across him at the Floriana friary. He would gently inquire about my family’s well-being and mine.

This is my story of a man I came to know, a humble and faithful servant of the Gospel. A true follower of St Francis who walked the talk to the very end.

His sister lost a brother. The Maltese Capuchin Province lost an esteemed member. The Diocese of Garissa lost their first pastor. The Christian community lost a humble priest. On my part, I lost an inspirational brother.

Asante and kwaheri – thank you and farewell.

Till we meet, rest in peace.

Albert Buttigieg, MP