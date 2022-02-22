Charles ‘is-City’ Gatt has died. I am depressed and sad. Also because ‘City’ had a significant personal part in the fact that the lovely musician community of Malta accepted me with an open heart in 1990.

The decisive moment in which ‘City’, as an extremely lovable person with an always open, hearty laugh, made it easy for me to start in Malta was on my first evening at BJ’s, where he played with Paul Giordimaina and Bernard Scerri.

I will never forget the calm, empathetic generosity with which he let me play the drums. He was able to always give the other person, his counterpart, the feeling of worth. He could steer lovingly.

In the years that followed, I was able to experience and enjoy more of this kind of encounters, often in small groups, but also at the successful jazz festivals that he managed.

Rest in peace.

Peter Ney, Germany