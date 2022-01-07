Last week, we were shocked to hear that Victor was the victim of a major motor vehicle accident and that his prognosis was bleak, as several MAM council members texted me greatly concerned. Just a few weeks back, he attended an event for MAM officials.

Victor had acted as electoral commissioner together with Michael Boffa for all MAM elections in the last two decades. This alone was a clear sign of how much his integrity and gentlemanly conduct was held in high esteem among medical colleagues.

I have known Victor from our St Aloysius days, in particular on the Cottonera and Paola area school bus, where it was clear that his intelligence was accompanied by a good sense of humour and an uncommon sense of humility. He was an excellent football player but, on the pitch, apart from his determination and skill, he possessed those human qualities of friendship where he stood out as a team player.

Victor went on to become an excellent paediatrician and oncologist, and his kind approach to children with cancer was unique. He made his patients and their parents feel that they were under the care of “a good doctor”.

He was a shining example for all young doctors and medical students of the qualities which a physician should aspire to emulate. But Victor went further with his role in Puttinu and mingled seamlessly with parents and sick children and the general public alike, showing genuine care and affection to his patients, and pursued this activity with great enthusiasm.

In the last few years, Victor would enthusiastically join the CMTU football team together with other doctors and bankers from MUBE, knowing fully well that this was in support of the Dar tal-Providenza. His fitness and skills were still manifest and it is a great misfortune that we had to lose Victor during a sporting activity.

May he rest in peace.

Our prayers and support go to his wife and children who have to bear this most difficult time.

Martin Balzan, on behalf of the council of the Medical Association of Malta