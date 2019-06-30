Two derelict sites in the Three Cities should be turned into dormitory facilities for the American University of Malta, rather than an extension that would take up one of the few open spaces in the area, an NGO has said.

The controversial application by the private university to extend its campus in Cospicua includes excavating a public car park, turning it into an underground car park and building student accommodation on top.

Architectural heritage NGO Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar (FAA) described the application as 'absurd'.

It said it supported plans floated by Labour MP Glenn Bedingfield to instead consider 'Fortizza tas-Salvatur’ in Kalkara or the ‘Palazz tal-Kaptan tal-Galjuni’ at the Vittoriosa waterfront as possible alternatives.

"Through the acquisition and complete loss of the remaining open spaces around the Dock One area, this proposal is an example of the worst practice in planning that will have a direct detrimental impact on the liveability and amenity of the Three Cities, and should be refused by the competent authority,"it said.

"However in spite of the fact that this proposal violates several PA policies, the Planning Authority Case Officer is recommending approval of the application at the 12th September hearing."

What are the American University of Malta's plans?

The AuM has ambitious - and controversial - plans for developing and extending its university campus on the historic Dock 1 site in Cospicua.

As well as plans to excavate the public car par, the AUM's application includes refurbishing the Knights’ Building on Dock 1, used as a galley storehouse by the Knights of Malta and adding new floors to it.

The plans also include building an administrative building between what is known as the British Building and the Knights Building, and a new wing covering most of the bastions in the background.

They are also applying to make alterations to a public staircase that was refurbished using EU funds

The AuM plans include making alterations to public steps that were funded by the EU.

What are the alternatives being proposed?

Labour MP Glenn Bedingfield has suggested using two derelict and privately owned buildings as alternatives for the student accommodation.

They are both privately owend: the ‘Fortizza tas-Salvatur’ in Kalkara or the ‘Palazz tal-Kaptan tal-Galjuni’ at the Vittoriosa waterfront as alternatives for student accommodation.

The Fortizza tas-Salvatur owners are reportedly willing to negotiate with the government. The fort offers a usable area of around 8,500 square metres and is easily accessible by a good road infrastructure, built for Smart City, NGO limkien għal Ambjent Aħjar (FAA) said.

Why are people opposed to the plans?

Those opposed to the plans mainly cite the 'takeover' of public space in the area. The impact on traffic flow, parking problems have also been cited, especially in relation to plans to excavate the public car park.

Other feel height limitations for the area are not being respected and that the the designs do not match the historic surroundings.

This opinion is shared by the Planning Authority’s design advisory committee, which described the student accommodation building, which also sports a rooftop swimming pool, as “having a negative impact on the skyline”.

Announced in 2015, the AUM project has so far struggled to take off because, despite a significant investment in the building of its Cospicua campus, the project has attracted fewer students than originally forecast.

The AUM was also mired in controversy, with many of its former academic staff filing court action against the Jordanian owners, accusing them of ending their employment just days before the lapse of their contractual legal probation period.

"The Planning Authority should work to provide more open spaces that are so essential to residents’ health, most especially within densely built-up urban areas like the Three Cities, and not allow those that exist today to be taken over for private use and speculative gain to the detriment of the people of Cottonera," the NGO said.