Architects and civil engineers say they are disturbed by the “grossly impeded use of public space" by layers of barricades being erected outside Parliament.

The Kamra tal-Periti described the barriers erected around Freedom Square as a "wholly disproportionate occupation" of the space.

Protests calling for Prime Minister Joseph Muscat to resign have been taking place outside Renzo Piano's Parliament Building for two weeks.

He announced on Sunday that he will resign in the New Year but his critics want him to go immediately.

Dutch MEP Sophie in 't Veld, who is leading an urgent delegation to Malta, told reporters on Tuesday that she found it hard "to see how the credibility of his office can be upheld."

Access to Valletta’s Freedom Square has been restricted as activists hold protests in front of Parliament, limiting the area which civil society activists are able to fill.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Kamra tal-Periti said the building and the surrounding urban space was designed to promote transparency of the democratic processes.

The multiple layers of barriers being erected around this building emphasised the gap between the elected and the electorate - a gap which the architectural and urban design sought to eradicate, it said.

It added that the protests taking place in Freedom Square were an expression of public sentiment and should not be unduly restricted.