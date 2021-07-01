Two architects, held criminally liable over the Ħamrun house collapse that killed Miriam Pace last year, have been found guilty of involuntary murder and ordered to perform a total of 880 hours of community work and to pay €18,000 in fines.

Roderick Camilleri, 37 and Anthony Mangion, 73, originally faced charges alongside excavation contractor 37-year old Ludwig Dimech and 42-year old worker Nicholas Spiteri, but the latter two opted to have their case heard by the criminal court.

Meanwhile, proceedings continued against the architects before the Magistrates’ Court resulting in a 98-page long judgment delivered on Thursday, in the presence of Carmel Pace, the victim’s widower.

Both architects were found guilty of involuntary murder as well as involuntary damage to third party property, but the court spared them jail in view of their clean criminal record.

After analysing the social inquiry report in respect of Camilleri, Magistrate Joseph Mifsud also observed that an effective jail term could negatively impact the accused’s family.

While stressing throughout the judgment, that a life untimely snatched could never be brought back, the magistrate also noted that the victim’s family had reached a settlement with the accused in respect of compensation for civil damages.

“No thirty pieces of silver could however ever bring Miriam Pace back,” the court remarked.

Moreover, in this case, besides the accused and the victim’s family there was a third player, society, said the Court, citing a message by the archbishop who had said that society was calling out for justice not vendetta for Miriam Pace.

Architects Anthony Mangion and Roderick Camilleri in a previous court appearance. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

That same sentiment was expressed throughout the court proceedings by the victim’s own family who called for “Justice not injustice.”

In light of all considerations, the court condemned Camilleri to 480 hours of community work “to give back something to society” and a fine of €10,000.

Mangion, as site technical officer, was ordered to perform 400 hours of community work and to pay a fine of €8,000.

They have to jointly pay half of court expert expenses totaling €39,592.

Miriam Pace, the 54-year old mother-of-two, was buried under the rubble of her home with her lifeless body being found hours later in an extensive search that continued throughout the night.

The tragedy had sparked a national outpouring of grief and anger, amid calls for a reform of the construction industry.

Since then, Miriam’s husband, Carmelo, has regularly posted tributes to his deceased wife on social media and questioned what the authorities have done to remedy the situation, fearing that the tragedy might be “swept under the carpet.”

When testifying in court last October, Pace said although the family could assess its material losses brought about by the collapse, no monetary value could be put “on memories”.

The magistrate also delivered two decrees linked to the judgement rejecting requests to release the building site, the machinery and the site where the Pace's house once stood, even though the victims did not object to the release.

Lawyer Arthur Azzopardi was defence counsel. Superintendent Robert Vella and Inspector Matthew Galea prosecuted. Lawyers Joe Giglio and David Bonello appeared parte civile.