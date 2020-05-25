The grieving husband of a woman who was buried alive in the rubble of her own home has described his shock and grief following the March collapse.

Testifying in court on Monday, Carmelo Pace described what life had been like on a day-to-day basis next door to a construction site, especially for his wife Miriam, a housewife who dreaded the inconvenience and danger from day one.



“[Miriam] was highly anxious and afraid. She was resigned to living with it until the works were completed,” he said.

The Pace family home in Ħamrun collapsed on March 2, as excavation works went on next door. Four people, including the project's architect and site manager, have been charged with the involuntary homicide of Miriam Pace.

“Bdejna jekk Alla jrid. Uff!” [‘It’s kicked off, God help us'] Miriam had texted her husband on the first day that works began in February.

As days went by and works progressed, her anxiety grew. The couple had been thinking about moving to another smaller home and had in fact, last July, showed their Ħamrun property to one of the developers next door.

“They seemed to be very interested,” Pace recalled today. However, those plans were subsequently scrapped when the couple changed their minds.

The late Miriam and her husband Carmelo Pace.

Some days after construction works kicked off, a dividing wall adjoining a garage behind their home had collapsed when the wall surrounding the building site, once a large well-tended garden with many fruit trees, was pulled down.

That incident had terrified Miriam, who later told her husband how she had experienced what seemed “like an earthquake,” and, together with a neighbour, had rushed out of her home to confront the workmen next door.

“Xi gralna! Bdejna jekk Alla jrid,” ['Oh, what's happened to us. It's started, God help us'] were her exact words when she met her husband on his return home from work.

That incident had prompted the Pace couple and a neighbour, Rosette Zerafa, to meet with Malcolm Mallia, one of the developers, Roderick Camilleri, the architect and Ludvic Dimech, the contractor.

During that meeting on February 24, they had complained about the tremors caused by the building works and voiced concern about excavations, insisting that excavation could not, by law, encroach a two-and-a-half-foot distance from the party wall.

The architect had allegedly brushed off those concerns, saying that “that was the old law,” and explained that they would only use a trencher if rock-cutting was done right next to party wall.

If the legal distance were to be observed, they would not use a trencher.

“Mela ma tafx kemm tiswa’!” [“Don’t you know how much it costs!”] both architect and developer had allegedly told the neighbours, whilst agreeing to carry out a rock sample test and get back to the neighbours before carrying on with the works.

But after that meeting, neither Pace nor the other neighbours received any feedback.

Miriam Pace was found underneath the rubble of her collapsed home. Photo: Times of Malta

The works continued right up to that fateful March 2 afternoon when Carmelo Pace had called Miriam, around 2.10pm, slightly later than his daily 2pm call.

Minutes after hanging up, a colleague at work told him that a house had collapsed at Canon Road, St Venera.

He called his wife on his mobile, but she did no reply. He then tried the landline. When the line went dead, his heart missed a beat. His instincts told him to rush home.

“That which had been my home, was no longer there,” recalled the man, breaking down as he described those terrible moments.

“I knew that it would take a miracle to pull Miriam out of there alive,” he said, as he went on to explain how the tragedy had completely transformed his family’s life.

“We lost our home, our memories and all our happiness. Future plans were totally devastated!,” he said, explaining that all they had managed to recover from the rubble were a couple of pieces of furniture and his book collection.

“It’s not so much the material losses as the memories which are gone forever,” Pace explained, his voice cracking as he was overcome with another wave of emotion.