Opposition leader Bernard Grech has questioned why the audience at the Malta Film Awards held on Saturday were allowed to go maskless despite pandemic-related rules stating otherwise.

"Aren't the rules there for everyone? Do we have laws for the Gods and laws for everyone else?" Grech said in a speech on Sunday during a Nationalist Party event held in Rabat.

The Films Awards were shown direct on national television and many were quick to share screengrabs from the event on social media after members of the audience were spotted without masks.

Event rules currently in place to stop the spread of COVID-19 state that masks must be worn at all times during events and may only be removed while eating or drinking. The rule has often come under fire, with those in the industry saying they were not treated the same as those in other industries.

It remains unclear whether the health authorities stepped in during the awards ceremony to ensure masks are worn.

The event has been repeatedly marred by controversy since it was announced, with main industry players boycotting the awards, saying the funds spent on a one-night ceremony were disproportionate when considering how little was spent on the sector.

Times of Malta has also reported that insiders have claimed the Malta Film Awards has gone over and above the €400,000 set aside for the event.

The cost of the first-ever Malta Film Awards is believed to have surpassed that figure, with unverified reports suggesting it runs into more than a million euros. Film Commissioner Johann Grech refused to say how much the awards would cost when questioned by Times of Malta.

Cost of living: People are existing, not living

Meanwhile, touching upon other issues, Grech said that many people are currently "existing and not living" because they cannot make ends meet and are constantly worried about the future.

"I get angry and sad when I realise that in 2013 we had a Labour party that had pledged to eradicate poverty. This is the reality people in their homes are living. They are constantly worried about tomorrow.

"We need to find and come up with solutions that we can then implement," Grech said, reiterating the PN's pledge to pay back any amounts overcharged on utility bills.

Grech added that when there are people constantly worrying about tomorrow, "that's a problem".

"You will have people who struggle mentally as a result of all the worry about making ends meet. We want you to live without having to worry. With the PN in government, you can start to live again."

He went on to criticise the government for voting against the PN's bill that was aimed at implementing the recommendations stemming from the Daphne Caruana Galizia public inquiry.

"They don't even realise that behind their shiny facade is a reality that people on the ground constantly experience...just ask those going to the bank or drafting contracts, those trying to run a business about their struggles," Grech said.

COVID decisions with an eye on the elections

Even when the government came to taking decisions on COVID-19, it only based these on the electoral impact they may have.

"The government made a massive u-turn and will be removing the rules (on vaccination certificates) introduced just days ago. Today, more and more people are realising that they are fake. They propose and take decisions based on what electoral impact they might have.

"It was not easy for us to take a stand on this. We believe in science, vaccines and boosters. But we could not turn our heads away from those people who might not be able to take the vaccine and booster."

Grech concluded his speech by urging people to join the PN because the different individuals' aspirations were also the PN's.

"I am calling you to at least convince one other person so that we can be with you when you achieve your dreams."