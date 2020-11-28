The Armed Forces of Malta has upgraded its fleet of vehicles, with the addition of 23 new pick-up trucks.

The Isuzu D-Max 4WD vehicles cost more than €600,000 – an average of €26,000 per vehicle – to purchase and will ensure the AFM has a modern fleet to operate with, the Home Affairs Ministry said in a statement announcing the new trucks.

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri said work to bolster the AFM would not be limited to new equipment.

“It’s useless investing in the best equipment and tools if there is nobody to use them,” he said.

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri inaugurated the new fleet. Photo: AFM

“We are committed to strengthening the armed forces through equipment, human resources and training,” he added.

RELATED STORIES High-risk prisoners to be transported using bulletproof vehicle

The ministry noted that the new vehicles were being inaugurated just 10 days after the government concluded a new sectoral agreement with the General Workers’ Union for AFM members.

That deal adds €8.2 million to the army’s salary allocation, ensuring that all members at the rank of major or lower will receive a salary raise.