Some 76 migrants arrived in Malta on Thursday evening after Armed Forces of Malta intercepted a vessel.

The migrants were rescued in the search and rescue zone in the south of the country.

Those on board, all men, told authorities they are from Ghana, Guinea and south Sudan. They arrived in Haywharf at around 6pm.

In an unrelated incident also on Thursday, the UN reported that 150 migrants were feared drowned in a shipwreck off Libya.

It is the second time in a month that the AFM has intercepted a vessel carrying migrants in Maltese waters.

Earlier in July, 44 migrants, including a baby, were brought to Malta after a rescue at sea.

EU member states have so far been unable to agree on how to handle the arrivals in a systematic way.

Earlier this month attempts by France and Germany to create a coalition of countries willing to admit those who land on EU shores over the summer months reached an impasse.

A follow-up meeting with the interior ministers of France, Germany, Malta and Italy is due to take place in September.