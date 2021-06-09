Some 118,000 people have downloaded the €100 consumer vouchers by Friday’s deadline, Economy Minister Silvio Schembri told Parliament on Wednesday.

450,000 people are eligible to receive the vouchers, valued at €100, of which €60 can be used in restaurants and tourist establishments and €40 in retail and beauty outlets.

Replying to a parliamentary question by Labour MP Ian Castaldi Paris, Schembri said that the reconciliation process was currently under way for the vouchers which were not downloaded to start being mailed.

These will be sent door-to-door through Maltapost and recipients have to sign for them.

If the recipient is not at home, a notification will be left and a second delivery will be attempted. Should the recipient not be at home when the second delivery is made, the vouchers will have to be collected from the post office.

Schembri said that new features are to be introduced to make the process simpler. These new features, he said, will be announced in the coming days.