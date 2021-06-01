The tourism season officially reopened on Tuesday, but arrivals were sparse.

Scheduled flights had only a fraction of the passengers they normally carried as confidence to travel takes time to build up after COVID-19.

As tourists slowly filtered out into a quiet arrivals lounge, Times of Malta asked a few of them why they had picked Malta over other destinations.

For most, this was their first holiday since the pandemic broke out, and it was a love for the island that had brought them here, many having visited before.

Tourists arriving in Malta this morning explain why they chose it over other destinations for a holiday. Credit: Matthew Mirabelli

For Rocco Chicane from Turin, a holiday to Malta was special because it comes in the wake of a very difficult period in Italy.

“I’m very happy to be here because this was a difficult period for everyone at home and it is a moment I can enjoy after several months,” he said.

He said he had come to Malta before and ‘it was always a pleasure to come here.’

June Leachman, and Lee Herbert from Manchester also said they visited Malta regularly, and did so because they loved the island and the people.

For 19-year-old Andre Improta from Aosta this holiday was his first ever abroad, and he said he and his friends had chosen Malta as a destination because it was easy and economical.

“I came to Malta because it is near Italy, it is easy to come here and not too expensive which is good because we are young,” he said.

Porte Dominic from Toulouse, had visited Malta briefly while on a cruise some years ago, and it had piqued his curiosity.

“I want to discover it more,” he said.

A new law that requires travellers to Malta to present a negative PCR test result or a vaccine certificate before departing also came into effect today and four out of the five people interviewed confirmed they were asked for this documentation before boarding.

Lee Herbert described the procedure as “thorough,” saying that documentation was checked in both countries.

“It seems that the processes in place are actually being followed,” he said.

Only Andre Improta said he was asked to show documentation once he arrived in Malta rather than before boarding.

1,500 passengers are expected to arrive at Malta International Airport today, an 86% drop on an average day in June 2019, according to a spokesperson.

The authorities had set June 1 as the date for re-opening because it marks the beginning of a stronger marketing push for tourism, as part of a €20 million aid package to kickstart the ailing industry.