The artistic community has rallied in support of Teatru Malta’s Sean Buhagiar after he became the latest target of River of Love pastor Gordon John Manché's ire.

Buhagiar was reported to the police by the pastor for calling him an “asshole” on social media, repeating a quip that had already landed a stand-up comedian in hot water.

The artistic director was defending comedian Daniel Xuereb as well as satirist Matt Bonanno, who have both been reported to the police by Manché.

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri pledged action after the report against Buhagiar became known, saying that the police must not allow themselves to become “a tool for extremists who want to choke arts and free thinking”.

The report against Buhagiar sparked even more backlash against the pastor, with some calling out Manché using the language that prompted him to attempt legal action.

“Gordon Manché is an asshole, but so are the people around him, that support him, work with him and harass people with him,” film director Martin Bonnici said.

“So are the police officers that take his complaints seriously but not the complaints against him and his followers.”

Spazju Kreattiv artistic director Daniel Azzopardi said the situation was “worrying and disgusting” while author Immanuel Mifsud compared it to the Inquisition, a series of Catholic institutions set up in the middle ages to combat heresy.

Songwriter Alex Vella Gregory said that whether you agree with it or not, a person in public life must accept the inevitability of satire.

“Yes Gordon, you are an asshole,” he said.

“When you consider all of the harm that you’ve done that’s almost a compliment.”

Referencing accusations that River of Love has carried out gay conversion therapy, Labour MP Randolph Debattista also expressed solidarity with Buhagiar.

“After he killed the hope of countless youths with his words, now he’s turning on artists,” he said.

“What many used to see as a joke we have always warned was dangerous. Solidarity with all those who find themselves targeted by conservatives and the far right. This is why we should never stop fighting these forces.”

The Malta Entertainment Industry and Arts Association called for Manché’s police reports to be “dismissed immediately” in the interest of protecting freedom of speech in satire, comedy and artistic expression.

“The artistic community has always faced discrimination, struggles and occasionally the lack of respect shown towards the sector’s professionality when compared with other professions. MEIA strives to protect our community and promote it collectively. We hope that common sense will prevail here and all police reports by Pastor Gordon Manche are dismissed immediately,” they said.

MEIA also added that the three incidents exposed a need to amend the legal framework to discourage people from filing complaints against those who are simply criticising them.

“This is not to suggest that reports filed to the police should not be taken seriously or not looked into, but there surely must be a policy in place to filter complaints received so that nobody takes advantage of the system,” they said.

“Unfortunately, this is not the first time this has happened but we need to ensure that it is the last time. MEIA is genuinely concerned that this situation is being pushed too far. We understand that certain material may be in bad taste at times but this differs from criminal content or criminal behaviour. The authorities should always be mindful of the subject matter and provide justice to all sides involved.”