A man who survived a 2020 road-side shooting which took his cousin’s life was on Tuesday charged with assault in an incident believed to be linked to the crime.

Vince Gaffarena, 19, from Mqabba, and his father Eugenio Gaffarena, 63, a pensioner from Qrendi, were arraigned under arrest before magistrate Monica Vella on Tuesday morning, accused of grievously injuring Roderick Debono on September 18.

Vince Gaffarena had been shot in the chest and face as he sat in a car on July 19, 2020. His cousin Saviour Gaffarena had been shot in the head and died.

Police sources have told Times of Malta the shooting was believed to be a dispute over illegal drug trafficking.

Debono, the injured victim of the alleged assault at the centre of Tuesday's sitting, is related to Leon Debono, one of two men accused of the 2020 shooting.

On Tuesday, Eugenio Gaffarena pleaded not guilty to grievous bodily harm, carrying a weapon - a sawn-off shotgun- during the commission of a crime, carrying the shotgun in public without a licence and threatening Debono.

Vince Gaffarena - who the court was told, is still receiving treatment for the gunshot wounds he received two years ago - was accused of complicity in these offences and illegally detaining the alleged victim.

He, too, pleaded not guilty.

Defence lawyer Noel Bianco asked for bail, arguing that the accused had proven trustworthy and had cooperated with the police investigation. He explained that the beating was connected to the fatal 2020 shooting in which one of the men charged on Tuesday was severely injured.

Inspector Janetta Grixti confirmed the defence’s claim that the victim had not wanted to press charges but explained that the police had to proceed in view of the grievous injuries suffered by the alleged victim.

She, however, opposed the bail request, in view of the fact that the victim had not yet testified, but confirmed that the accused had cooperated with the police.

The court denied bail but urged the prosecution to ensure that the alleged victim testifies in the next sitting.