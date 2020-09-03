A Swedish woman, who was savagely assaulted in broad daylight on Friday, has reached out to Times of Malta to express her gratitude for the public support she received.

Anna Karsbjer, a 26-year-old who came to Malta last year to work in the gaming sector and enjoy the sunny beaches, revealed her ordeal in an interview with The Sunday Times of Malta.

She described how an unidentified man attacked her as she was sunbathing in one of her favourite spots on Valletta’s coastline.

Karsbjer is being supported by her company and work colleagues and her employer offered a therapist’s services.

She is also taking pharmacological treatment which was prescribed from hospital to help with post-trauma anxiety.

“I’m doing okay, the medication helps. I still feel traumatised from what happened, but I’m healing well,” Karsbjer said on Tuesday.

She repeatedly mentioned how grateful her family was for the flood of comments empathising with her story.

“My family and I would like to thank all the people who voiced their support on social media. It helps a lot,” she said.

Karsbjer highlighted her concerns about the possibility that someone else might go through the same ordeal. She also shared her hopes for swift justice for the assailant who remains unidentified at the time of writing.

“I wanted to share my story in the hope that the person who did this to me will be found as soon as possible,” she said.

“I am not thinking about myself – I don’t want to become a public figure. My concern is for other women.

“This man might attack again, and his next victim might not get away,” she added.

The police have confirmed that the case is still being investigated. A police source who is on the case explained that they are working on reviewing CCTV footage to get a clear image of the suspect.

“We are doing what we can to make sure we find out who did this and bring the perpetrator to justice,” the source said.