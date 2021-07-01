Asylum seekers and third-country nationals are from Thursday eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine, the government said.

In a post on Facebook, the Department of Information said that, as from July 1, all asylum seekers and third-country nationals "will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine".

"There is no need to pre-register for the COVID-19 vaccine after July 1," the DOI said.

According to the department, an identity document is required for vaccination although this can be "an asylum seeker's document, police card, or any other such document that is available" to the individuals.

The update will be a welcome development for those who were still not eligible to get the COVID-19 jab, especially as more easing of measures is tied to having the vaccine certificate.

This includes the removal of masks while outdoors alone or with another fully vaccinated individual, a rule that came into force on Thursday.

Times of Malta had also reported recently that expats have been struggling to register for the COVID-19 vaccine because of delays related to their identity documents.