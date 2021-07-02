The UN Refugee Agency has issued guidelines for asylum-seekers and third-country nationals residing in Malta on how to go about getting their COVID-19 vaccine.

The guidelines come one day after the Department of Information published and then retracted information about vaccination for the minority community.

To get an appointment

Migrants and third-country nationals living in Malta can register for a vaccine by sending a blank SMS to 9918 0045. They will then receive a text message with the date and time of their appointment.

Alternatively, they can visit the Migrants Commission at Dar l-Emigrant, Castille Place, Valletta from Monday to Friday between 8.30am and 12.30pm and from 1.30 to 4pm, to receive an appointment.

The Commission can also be contacted by telephone (2124 0255, 2123 2545) or by email at info@migrants.mt.

To get the vaccine

Vaccination will take place at the Gateway Building at the University of Malta's Msida campus and will be by appointment only.

Applicants will have to show a form of ID to be vaccinated. This can be an asylum seeker’s document, a police card or any other form of ID.

Vaccine recipients will be asked to provide details that will include their name, surname, date of birth, nationality, address and mobile number. Those who are currently homeless may write “no address”.

The UNHCR said this information is only being requested for health purposes and will be kept strictly confidential, and not shared with any other entities.

Details provided, including one’s identity number, will appear on the vaccination card, which will enable recipients to register for the vaccine certificate. It is important that the card is not lost.

Benefits of getting the vaccine

The UNHCR said taking the vaccine is highly recommended for protection from the COVID-19 virus and its variants.

The vaccine certificate, the agency pointed out, might become obligatory for travel, employment, access to public events and to be exempt from wearing a mask outdoors, among other benefits.

Additional information

More information on the vaccine is available in English and Maltese and well as in other languages including Arabic, French, Tigrinya, Somali and Bangla.