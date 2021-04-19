“At least two French clubs” are set to be involved in a European Super League every year, a source close to the 12 founding clubs of the planned breakaway competition told AFP on Monday without revealing who they would be or how they would be selected.

The 12 clubs who have come out as founding members include the English Premier League’s ‘Big Six’ as well as Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid from Spain and Italian trio Juventus, Inter and Milan.

The absence of French and German teams is notable, despite Bayern Munich and Qatar-owned Paris Saint-Germain reaching last season’s Champions League final.

