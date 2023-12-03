Ultrarunner Stephen Sammut Nurminen has completed a 24-hour run around the university track in Msida to donate thousands of meals to Soup Kitchen OFM.

Sammut Nurminen started running on Saturday afternoon and continued throughout the night and into Sunday morning, during which time he was joined by others keen to help him in his challenge.

In total, they racked up an impressive 7,258 laps round the course and covered over 2,900 kilometres, an achievement he described as overwhelming.

An exhausted but elated Stephen Sammut Nurminen speaking after the event. Video: Jonathan Borg.

“I’m so emotional, to be honest,” he told Times of Malta just after completing the event.

“The show up of the public has been amazing — yesterday and today lots of people came down, I couldn’t believe it. I wasn’t expecting such a turnout to be honest,” he said.

“This proves that if we create a space where people can come and get moving, and at the same time doing it for a good cause, look at the outcome.”

The runners cross the finish line.

Last Christmas, the runner donated 770 meals to the soup kitchen and this year expects to have contributed more than four times that many together with his fellow runners and including sponsorship and donations from the public.

And with each kilometre completed equivalent to one meal, the weekend’s activities have seen more than 2,900 meals secured for the soup kitchen, equivalent to around one month’s supply of meals.

Sammut Nurminen and his fellow runners completed over 7,500 laps in 24 hours. Photo: Jonathan Borg.

Sammut Nurminen’s efforts alone, which saw him complete 394 laps — equivalent to almost four marathons — raised enough money for close to 160 meals.

This year saw the runner join forces with local companies BRND WGN and Garnish, the latter of which will provide the meals to the soup kitchen.

The collaboration made for a considerably larger affair than the last, this time including fitness classes, two fun runs — one for children and one for adults — provisions of food and drink and DJs playing music throughout the run.

Sunday morning's fun run for children saw around 40 youngsters turn up to take part — double the number of adults who turned up for the one on Saturday.

Sammut Nurminen said seeing people attending the fitness classes and fun runs had kept him motivated during the run, which earlier this week he explained he had prepared for by training four hours per day.

Sammut Nurminen being congratulated by his father. Photo: Jonathan Borg.

When asked what his plans were for the rest of the day, he said he was looking forward to grabbing a shower and a hot meal after the event.

“I’ve been thinking about it for at least the last five to six hours,” he said, adding that, probably surprisingly to most, he didn’t think he’d be able to rest that night.

“I doubt I’ll sleep tonight; emotions are running high... Congratulations to everyone who got involved, thank you.”

Soup Kitchen OFM provides freshly prepared meals three times per week, as well as offering reading, meditation, music and computer tuition sessions. To find out more about their work, visit www.soupkitchenofmvalletta.com.