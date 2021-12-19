Athletes who are representing Malta at elite international events are facing too many logistical problems due to the Maltese Public Health Authorities’ stringent approach on issuing quarantine exemption, the Malta Football Association (MFA) told the Times of Malta.

The local governing body was reacting to recent events which have seen the Malta women’s football national team forced to make last-minute changes on their travel arrangements to avoid a 14-day quarantine on return from their World Cup qualifier in Bosnia.

Earlier this week, the Malta Weightlifting Association contingent that took part in the

IWF World and Commonwealth Championships in Tashkent were informed that they would have to quarantine for 14 days during the Christmas period despite the fact that they were previously given an exemption by the Health Authorities

