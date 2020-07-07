It was difficult to imagine any reasonable and responsible lawyer advising in favour of an intrusive measure such as the seizure of servers from an operating concern without a sound legal basis, the Attorney General said on Tuesday.

He was referring to a report in Times of Malta stating that Attorney General Peter Grech had warned the police, in May 2016, that seizing evidence in connection with a possible Panama Papers investigation into Keith Schembri and Konrad Mizzi would be a “drastic” move.

The AG said his advice had focused specifically on the issue of the seizure of servers from an operating concern and on the need for the police to base such an action on well-founded reasonable suspicion to avoid illegality and liability for the payment of damages, as had happened in the past.

“It is difficult to imagine any reasonable and responsible lawyer advising in favour of such an intrusive measure without a sound legal basis.

“It is certainly unwarranted and very far from the truth to describe the advice as a ‘murder memo’, particularly in a balanced context.”

The AG noted that contrary to the false allegations, unfounded offensive remarks, and innuendo, nowhere did the advice propose the halting of any investigation or of the collection of evidence against any professionals, government officials, or other persons.

The advice did not relate to the whole investigation but only to one particular action on which it was sought, he said.



