A collective agreement offering better conditions to lawyers in the Attorney General’s office was signed on Friday.

Speaking at the event, Justice Minister Jonathan Attard said the collective agreement confirms the government’s commitment to strengthening institutions and the rule of law.

He said the collective agreement will ensure the Attorney General’s office attracts more talent and ensure a motivated staff.

Attard said the office had increased the number of prosecutions in recent years.

Attorney General Victoria Buttigieg hailed the first-ever collective agreement as an important day for her office.

No details about the contents of the collective agreement were given during the press conference.

Last year, UĦM Voice of the Workers ordered industrial action at the AG office after negotiations over the collective agreement broke down.