Industrial action at the Attorney General’s office is being suspended following the intervention of the Justice Minister in an attempt to break the deadlock, the UĦM Voice of the Workers said on Friday.

On Thursday, the union ordered lawyers and legal procurators at the AG’s office not to appear for sittings in the Court of Criminal Appeal (Inferior Jurisdiction) as from Monday.

The directive was meant to step up ongoing action at the office ordered because the office management refused to embark on negotiations with the union for a collective agreement to be drawn up.

The union said on Friday it had received a guarantee that a negotiated collective agreement will be backdated to October 1, 2020 and that a series of meetings will be held with the objective of one being drawn up.

The union called for goodwill for the talks to be concluded as soon as possible.