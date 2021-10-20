Although the auditions have officially closed, however, some roles are still vacant.

Masquerade is searching for boys who can sing and dance and whose voices haven’t yet broken to audition for roles in the production of Matilda the Musical.

It is an adaptation of the famous Roald Dahl children’s novel.

The show is going to be on stage next April.

Those interested are to urgently e-mail Veronica Bezzina at veronica@masquerademalta.com to receive an audition pack.

Auditions will be held tomorrow, Thursday, October 21, so time is running out.