Election candidate Arnold Cassola has asked the auditor-general to investigate the spending by the Malta Film Commission on the Malta Film Awards, held last Saturday.

He observed that the declared budget was €400,000, already a phenomenal amount given that the commission's annual budget was €600,000.

However, one suspected that the awards budget had been exceeded, with commissioner Yohann Grech being evasive when questioned by Times of Malta.

One also needed to question the cost-effectiveness of the commission having spent thousands of euros on presenter David Walliams, who before an international audience declared known facts, including that this was a country of tax evasions, a humiliating declaration which further undermined Malta's reputation.

Hello @davidwalliams,We're filing an FOI request for your invoice to Malta, but I was wondering whether you could just cut to the chase and tell us how much you were paid to speak at what was turned into a party-political event. https://t.co/g5PAnDuGWw — Matthew Caruana Galizia (@mcaruanagalizia) January 31, 2022

Separately, Matthew Caruana Galizia, tweeted late on Monday that a freedom of information request will be filed for the film commission to reveal how much it paid Willliams.

Addressing himself to Williams he added: "I was wondering whether you could just cut to the chase and tell us how much you were paid to speak at what was turned into a party-political event."