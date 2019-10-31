Three years after it first opened its doors, the controversial American University of Malta has managed to enrol 143 students – less than a fifth of the number it had pledged to attract.

The start-up university released its student population figures amid criticism from Education Minister Evarist Bartolo over its promises to attract thousands of students within a few years.

According to official data supplied by the AUM, there are 143 registered students, 59 of whom joined at the beginning of the current academic year. That number includes 38 students who have been accepted for a degree programme but must first undertake an English language proficiency course.

The low numbers will raise even more questions about the AUM’s insistence that it needs to expand its existing campus at Dock One in Cospicua, a move that has been met with fierce resistance from residents.

The plans would destroy the last few remaining public open spaces

Earlier this month, the Education Minister said the AUM should not be granted any more pubic land until it showed it had enough students. The AUM, run by Jordanian investors Sadeen Group, had a target of attracting 710 students by its third year when it was granted a five-year licence in 2016.

AUM has plans to further extend its campus in Cottonera.

Back then, the chairman of the National Commission for Further and Higher Education, Martin Scicluna remarked that, in its first four years, the student population would increase from 100, to 350, to 710 and 1,220. By the 10th year, the AUM would have 4,600 students, Mr Scicluna had said.

However, these numbers failed to materialise and the AUM has also struggled to attract and retain staff.

Of the 143 students, some 38 have been accepted for degree programmes after completing an English language course, a further 66 are attending the university proper and 39 are following a post-graduate course.

Announced in 2015, the AUM immediately fuelled controversy as the original plan was to construct a campus on a large tract of government-owned virgin land at Żonqor Point, in Marsascala.

The plan was put on hold after a public outcry. Instead, the government decided to allocate the historic but dilapidated buildings along Dock One in Cospicua, on condition that Żonqor would only be developed in case of further expansion.

Cottonera residents gathered in protest against AUM's planned expansion.

Despite its dismal enrolment, the AUM is seeking to expand its campus in Cospicua, including a new dormitory block.

These plans have been met with opposition from Cottonera residents, especially those living in Senglea, on grounds that the plans would destroy the last few remaining public open spaces and ruin the historic skyline of the surrounding fortifications.

Questions have also been raised on the necessity of building a four-storey dormitory block, amid concerns that such a structure would eventually be used as a hotel rather than for educational purposes.

A final decision on the planning application is set for November 21 but the Planning Authority board has already indicated its intention to vote against the proposal.