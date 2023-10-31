Infrastructure Malta has appealed to the public to avoid the main road between Swieqi and Pembroke for the next four months.

The agency has entered the second phase of the Pembroke Junction project, which will last until February.

Traffic lights on Triq Sant Andrija that allow vehicles driving from the north into Swieqi will be removed and replaced with two hairpin turns.

Infrastructure Malta CEO Ivan Falzon warned that there would be delays due to the works.

Ongoing work at St Andrews. Photo: Infrastructure Malta

The two hairpin turns are being built to allow users from both sides of the main road to change direction.

Works are also being done to upgrade underground services and build a new entrance into Pembroke.

Original plans for a 1.5km tunnel between St Andrews and St George's Bay were scrapped and replaced with plans to introduce the hairpin turns instead.

Seek alternative routes

Southbound traffic from the coast road towards St Julians will be diverted through Pembroke while northbound traffic will still pass through the main road, Falzon said.

He appealed for southbound commuters to avoid the area, especially in the morning, and seek alternative routes through Burmarrad or it-Telgha t'Alla u Ommu.

Northbound commuters should also avoid the main road in the afternoon, he said.

Once this phase of the project is complete, Infrastructure Malta will be looking to widen the road further down between the entrance to Pembroke and Villa Rosa.

Infrastructure Malta also plan to widen the road further down Photo: Google Maps

After that, Infrastructure Malta will be building a flyover to replace the Regional Road lights that lead to Valletta.

Infrastructure Malta expects to submit a Planning Authority application by the end of the year, Falzon said.

The project has not been without controversy. A green area on the periphery of Pembroke was cleared out for Infrastructure Malta to widen a stretch of the Pembroke-Swieqi main road.

Last Month, an Infrastructure Malta spokesperson said several trees along the road need to be pruned, uprooted or transplanted as a result.

To compensate, the agency will plant 258 trees and shrubs within the same site, he said, adding that the agency will transplant other trees within the area of the project, he said.

Infrastructure Malta CEO Ivan Falzon Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

All is above board through environmental permit EP 1443/21, the spokesperson said, adding that "works are being carried out under the guidance of expert arborists”.