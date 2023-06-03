One person was rushed to hospital after a car exited the Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq roundabout, crashing into another vehicle.

The accident took place shortly after 2pm, just off the Coast Road, opposite the restaurant Las Palmas.

Witnesses said they saw a car driven at speed around the roundabout, hitting another vehicle.

A medic attends to the passenger inside the Opel Corsa after a bad accident of the Coast Road.

Others lunching in the seaside town said they heard a loud bang and rushed out to see the cars badly damaged.

A medical team was called on site immediately.

Police are waiting to hear about the condition of the person who was taken to Mater Dei hospital.

This was the third car accident in less than 24 hours.

Two accidents in Mdina and Tarxien, hours earlier, left three people injured, two of them grievously.