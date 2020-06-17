A man arrested in a drug raid at Naxxar two days ago was granted bail upon his arraignment on Wednesday.

Sharlon Bugeja, a 28-year-old Għargħur resident, had been under close police surveillance for the past weeks, upon suspicion of being involved in drug trafficking and money laundering circles.

On June 15, officers from the drug squad, armed with a search and arrest warrant, blocked the man, alongside two others, in his car at Naxxar.

Some 100 grams of cocaine were found inside the vehicle and subsequently at a Għargħur farmhouse.

The police also found some €17,000 in cash inside the car Bugeja had been driving. More cash was discovered at his home and also inside a Mercedes type SUV, bringing the total in cash to €45,000.

The man pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of cocaine and money laundering.

A request for bail was objected to by the prosecution on the grounds of the gravity of the offences, the fact that civilian witnesses were still to testify and also because of the accused’s tainted record.

The man had a previous theft conviction, the court was told.

Yet, the defence lawyers rebutted that the accused was still presumed innocent and there could be no tampering with evidence since the witnesses had already given their testimony to the police.

After hearing submissions by both parties, the court, presided over by magistrate Victor George Asciaq, granted bail against a deposit of €10,000, an equal amount by way of a personal guarantee, daily signing of the bail book and a curfew between 9pm and 7am.

Inspectors Kevin Pulis and Leanne Bartolo prosecuted. Lawyers Franco Debono, Amadeus Cachia and Marion Camilleri were defence counsel.