A Maltese footballer sentenced to 15 months in prison for having harassed his former girlfriend has been granted bail after appealing the prison sentence.

Clifford Gatt Baldacchino had admitted to charges and sentenced to prison last week. His lawyers believe the sentence is excessive, and have appealed the punishment.

During Thursday’s hearing before the Criminal Court, presided over by Madam Justice Consuelo Scerri Herrera, the man’s lawyers argued that the judgment risked ruining the footballer’s career and life.

Efforts were needed to help him over the dark period in his life, sparked by the breakdown of a two-year relationship with the woman he had deemed “as dear to him”.

In a decree handed down on Friday, the court upheld the request granting bail against a deposit of €3,000, a personal guarantee of €4,000 and under a curfew between 10pm and 7.30am, making exception in case of evening football training sessions.

Lawyers Edward Gatt, Mark Vassallo and Jean Paul Sammut were defence counsel.

Lawyer Charles Mercieca from the AG’s Office prosecuted.