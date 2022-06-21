The authorities have succeeded in striking “the right balance” between the people’s rights and those of operators providing beach services in Comino, the prime minister said on Tuesday.

Robert Abela said the removal of some of the sunbeds and umbrellas at the popular Blue Lagoon should serve as an example of how things should be done all over Malta and Gozo.

“This reflects the reality we face…striking a balance between the two…people and business. We cannot tell commercial operators to stop,” he said.

The government earlier this month ordered operators to remove deckchairs from the sandy beach at the Blue Lagoon and not to put up deckchairs on the quay before people ask for them. The action was taken days after activists from the NGO Graffitti dismantled deckchairs and umbrellas that had clogged up access to the bay.

Asked whether the fact that both the Gozo and Tourism ministers are close to some of the operators, Abela said he did not see a conflict of interest.

“I do not believe they have a conflict of interest. The solution is one which strikes a balance,” he said.

The “remedial action” that was needed to address issues was taken, he said when pressed further by Times of Malta.

Asked about rubbish on the island, Abela said he was "not satisfied" with the situation and public cleansing all over the island is being stepped up.