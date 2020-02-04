A ballistics expert has reported that the bullets tested in a Dutch forensic lab, matched those handed to her by police officers working on the drive-by shooting that allegedly killed Lassana Cisse Souleymane.

Firearms expert, Petronella Pauw-Vugts, working at the Netherlands Forensic Institute, was testifying in the compilation of evidence against former AFM soldiers Francesco Fenech, 21, and Lorin Scicluna, 22, accused of killing the 42-year old Ivorian national in Triq tal-Ġebel, Birżebbuġa in April last year.

Two other migrants, Ibrahim Bah and Mohammed Jallow, were also grievously injured in that incident, leading to attempted murder charges being filed against the two suspects.

Earlier in the proceedings, the Court, presided over by magistrate Ian Farrugia, had upheld a request by the prosecution to appoint an expert to “examine and make a test fire on the fire arm CZ P10”, lifted from Mr Scicluna and also to carry out a comparative study with the bullets and cartridges collected from the scene of crime, as well as those found inside Mr Cisse’s body.

That expert traveled to Malta last week to testify upon her findings in the compilation of evidence, explaining that she had been handed three bullets, seven cartridge cases and a firearm by a Maltese police officer at the Netherlands laboratory in October 2019.

The expert said he did not seek any information on the case so as to approach her task objectively, first by determining the make, model and calibre of the weapon and whether it functioned properly, without firing it.

The firearm was then tested at a shooting range. It was fired in a water tank, so that the bullets could be retrieved from the water.

Both the bullets and cartridge cases were then compared to the items lifted from the crime scene, explained the expert.

Similar markings on the items and any irregularities were taken note of.

In this case the bullets handed over by the Maltese authorities matched the test fire items, reported the expert, adding that all items were still preserved at the lab in Holland in case of any further examination being requested.

The case continues.

Senior Inspector Trevor Micallef prosecuted.

Lawyers Giannella DeMarco and Stephen Tonna Lowell are counsel to Mr Fenech.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Kris Busietta are counsel to Mr Scicluna.