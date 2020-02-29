There are 68 local councils in Malta and, last Saturday, representatives from each of them gathered to discuss the common vision for their localities. There were several common themes running through the discussion – lack of resources and cooperation from the central authorities were a few of them.

But with one common voice, local councillors urged that residents should come first and argued for the provision of more non-commercialised public spaces for the enjoyment of all.

As the mayor of St Julian’s – a locality which is practically besieged and taken over by private commercial interests – I share this vision and see how vital it is for the health and wellbeing of a community which is hemmed in from all quarters.

These days, the ‘residential’ part of our locality is mostly concentrated in the Urban Conservation Area. The small patch of garden which could have served as a public open space is located towards Paceville and is mostly used by Paceville revellers. Our central Spinola square is a busy traffic-dense roundabout.

We have great concerns thatthis is the beginning of the transformation of Balluta Bay into another Sliema Ferries

The only remaining public space for free informal recreation is the limited stretch of coastline and Balluta Bay. As past and present St Julian’s residents will attest, we have grown up taking refreshing dips in the bay, we have paddled lilos across it, we have snorkelled there.

Divers and diving schools still take learners there to start out their forays underwater. Amateur fishermen can also practise their hobby there.

Balluta Bay is an official bathing zone and last year’s testing by the authorities found the water quality to be excellent.

All this is set to change if the application for a private ferry jet pontoon is approved by the Planning Authority on Monday.

The application is intended for the benefit of a ferry run by the Captain Morgan company. We have great concerns that this is the thin end of the wedge and that this is just the beginning of the transformation of Balluta Bay into another Sliema Ferries.

We have all seen what that implies. Nobody would dream of swimming at the Sliema Strand. The visual and physical pollution extends to the Sliema and Gżira promenade with loads of booths advertising Captain Morgan cruises. We are afraid that this will happen to Balluta and St Julian’s.

We do not believe any promise of enforcement action as from experience we know that this hardly ever takes place. Maritime transport is welcome – only in suitable locations which are not used for bathing. The community shouldn’t be ousted from one of its few remaining bays and forced to pay to access any establishment under the pretense that this is some alternative form of transport.

Ferries can berth in zones which are not bathing and swimming zones.

I urge everyone to keep this in mind when considering this application.

Let us maintain a caring, sharing vision for our communities – not ones where private interests trump the public every step of the way.

Albert Buttigieg is mayor of St Julian’s.