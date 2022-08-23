The planning commission has deferred a decision on a mega-development facing the urban conservation area of Balzan that will see the construction of 88 residential units, four unloading bays and 70 car spaces, 68 basement garages, a retail outlet and a gym.

During a meeting on Tuesday, the commission noted that only 12 of the 257 objectors had been informed that the project would be discussed during Tuesday's meeting. It said it only realised this was the case on Monday.

Chairperson Stephania Baldacchino said she would be putting off the hearing as all objectors had to be informed of the meeting. Baldacchino also said the objectors were also not sent notifications about the latest submissions.

The project will instead be discussed on September 6.

The site is on Triq Ġużeppi Frendo, corner with Wied Ħal Balzan and Triq il-Kbira. Neighbours have warned the project will lead to more traffic congestion and an even worse shortage of parking spaces. They are also worried there would be more flooding in the area.

The company behind the project, J Portelli Projects, started advertising the project in March 2021, saying that residents would be able to move in by Winter 2023.

The company is linked to Gozo property magnate Joseph Portelli, one of the island's most controversial developers. He has repeatedly been criticised by activists for what they say is an uncontrollable approach to development.