Barcelona forward Joao Felix ended a long goal drought with a vital strike this week, ominous timing for his parent club Atletico Madrid, who visit the Catalan capital on Sunday in La Liga.

The Portuguese attacker struck the winner against Porto to help Barcelona reach the Champions League last 16 after two humiliating group stage exits, a goal which will give him confidence ahead of Atletico’s arrival.

Felix started brilliantly after his late summer switch on loan from Atletico, but quickly faded out and had not scored for his club since mid-September — a barren run of 12 matches.

