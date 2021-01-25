Barriers and warning signs are to be installed on Ċirkewwa’s south quay after two cars were dragged into the water during a November storm.

Transport Minister Ian Borg said that Transport Malta will be taking additional safety measures in the area by installing more metal barriers and warning signs limiting parking in the area.

The minister was replying to a question in parliament by PN MP Robert Cutajar.

On November 29 two cars, a Honda Fit and a Skoda Fabia were dragged from the quay into the sea by towering waves.

The owner of one of the cars had told Times of Malta that the incident had cost him a brand-new car, and he appealed for warning signs to be installed in the area.

“There should be some sign about the danger of leaving your car here in stormy weather. It was only fair that I pay for its removal from the sea to avoid further damage to the environment,” he had said.

Scuba diver Raniero Borg, who posts underwater footage on social media, captured footage of the car lying on the sea bed a few days later.

Borg said this was not the first time he had encountered cars dragged to the seabed, having helped a team of volunteers pull up a car from the sea during a clean up last June.

Last year, Borg said he had informed authorities of another car that had been dragged in Ċirkewwa and it took eight months of chasing before the Environment Resources Authority lifted the car from the sea.