Signs warning drivers not to leave their cars parked at the seafront in stormy weather should be installed at Ċirkewwa’s south quay, a man whose car got swallowed by the waves on Sunday, is urging.

“There should be some sign about the danger of leaving your car here in stormy weather. It was only fair that I pay for its removal from the sea to avoid further damage to the environment,” Nicola (no surname given) said, adding that he will now also have to fork out money to replace his brand-new car, which, before Sunday, was “working perfectly”.

The appeal was reiterated by Raniero Borg of Raniero's Adventures - Live Life

who has uploaded footage to Facebook showing two cars on the seabed off the quay.

Both - including Nicola's vehicle, were washed out to sea during Sunday's heavy rainpour.

Borg urged Transport Malta and the local council to install warning signs in Maltese and English to prevent more cars from being washed out to sea and polluting the seabed.

In comments to Times of Malta the professional diver also called on the owner of the second car to lift the vehicle out of the water, adding that he will be able to assist the driver in doing so.

This is not the first time that Borg came across cars in the sea.

In a clean-up organised at Paradise Bay in June, together with a team of volunteers, Borg pulled out another vehicle from the sea.

Earlier this year, he also informed the Qawra police station about another car at Ċirkewwa’s south quay. However, he never heard back from them.

It took another eight months of chasing the authorities for the Environment and Resources Authority to lift the car out of the sea.