Bars and clubs will remain shut until February 1, public health chief Charmaine Gauci said on Wednesday.

Delivering an update on the COVID-19 situation, Gauci said a legal notice would soon be published announcing the extension of the closure for another month.

Bars and clubs have been shut since the end of October, when the government introduced new restrictions to limit the spread of COVID-19.

It was initially planned that bars and other entertainment venues would be able to reopen at the beginning of December.

However, just days before that deadline, Prime Minister Robert Abela had announced the closure would be extended to the end of the year to limit the spread of the virus.

At the time Abela had said the decision had been taken following consultation with Health Minister Chris Fearne and other experts in public health.

On Tuesday, Times of Malta reported business owners’ concerns as they remain unsure when they will be able to start serving patrons once again.