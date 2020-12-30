Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci is delivering an update on COVID-19 in Malta, hours after the first cases of the new, highly-infectious variant of the virus were reported on the island.

There have been three cases with the new variant, first reported by the UK, have detected in Malta, Gauci said in her last briefing of the year.

Two were foreigners who arrived in Malta from the UK on December 19, and who tested positive at the airport while the third case is a Maltese woman, whose contacts are being investigated.

Gauci said that after the new variant was reported in the UK, health authorities sent a message to all those who arrived from Britain since December 13 to come forward. Of those who did, eight tested positive, including the two with the new variant.

"So far we know that the new variant has a 70 per cent higher rate of contamination," she said. "We will remain vigilant and maintain controls at borders. Genetic sequencing will continue."

On Wednesday, 124 new cases were announced, and 138 recoveries, taking the number of active cases of COVID-19 1,392.

One person died with the virus on Tuesday - a 93-year-old woman, who was a patient at the Good Samaritan facility, who tested positive on December 22.

Twelve of the most seriously-ill patients are being treated at the intensive treatment unit at Mater Dei. The remainder are being treated in other wards and hospitals, or at home.

Elderly cases from a tombola

Gauci, who has repeatedly warned against social gatherings, said that authorities were seeing signs of contamination from people who met to socialise.

She said that eight elderly people tested positive after attending a tombola and lunch, putting 70 older people in quarantine.

"This is not the time for gatherings, especially involving the elderly," she said.

A further 152 cases were related to households, 63 connected to work and 37 linked to gatherings. The majority of COVID-19 patients are in Malta, with 87 active cases in Gozo.

The average age over the past week was 43 and most of the victims of the virus are men aged between 75 and 84.

