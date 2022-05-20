The construction regulator will be meeting with architects after concerns were raised that rules meant to protect neighbouring properties were being misinterpreted by the authority.

The Building and Construction Authority said that it would next week be holding an information session with architects after tensions between the regulator and the professionals boiled over this month.

On Wednesday, Times of Malta reported that architects may resort to industrial action after failing to reach an agreement with the BCA over the interpretation of building rules.

Unnecessary delays in projects

Architects and civil engineers have been complaining that minor domestic alterations are being subject to rules which they insist are meant to only apply for major interventions.

This, they say, is causing unnecessary delays in projects.

The issue revolves around legal notice 136 of 2019, which sets rules meant to avoid damage to third party property during works.

RELATED STORIES Architects present proposed revisions to 2019 excavation laws

The rules are meant to cover structural interventions that can impact neighbouring property and safeguard neighbours’ safety.

However, architects say minor works such as the installation of gypsum partitions are also being subjected to the same criteria despite having no bearing on neighbouring property.

Reacting to the architects’ complaints, a spokesperson for the BCA said the authority would soon be clarifying the processes with architects, insisting that the rules were being adhered to.

The information session is set for Monday.

Building authority vets 6,000 applications in three months

Meanwhile, the BCA said that in the last three months it had processed and vetted more than 6,000 applications for construction works.

Some 784 of these applications required review of the necessary method statement to ensure that the works envisaged were in line with the new safety-for-neighbours rules.

Nearly two thirds of the applications were processed in less than 21 days, the authority said.

A further 17 per cent took between 22 and 30 days to be approved.

The remaining 23 per cent took more than 30 days to be certified as compliant, however the BCA said this was because the method statements submitted had required repeated reviews to be brought in-line.

The Kamra tal-Periti, a chamber of architects and engineers, will be holding a meeting on May 26 to discuss possible industrial action.