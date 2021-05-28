The last standing tree in Spinola Road has changed from being a full evergreen eucalyptus tree, to a wilted, brown specimen encircled by concrete slabs.

Back in August, St. Julian’s residents came together to save the tree from being chopped down to make way for an extension to a luxury business and residential development.

Nine months on, the 60-year-old eucalyptus tree remains standing, but in a severely deteriorated condition and surrounded by construction.

Aside from being the last tree in the road, it had also become a shelter for the famous 'cat village'. Since then, it has been moved a couple of meters down the road and a room has been provided for the stray cats.

The tree surrounded by construction work taken on Friday Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

However, whilst residents and the mayor of St Julian's have voiced concerns that the tree will be chopped down, Portomaso director Ray Fenech said that plans have been modified to keep it in place.

“Following the uproar that the tree was going to be removed, I gave the instruction to the developers and landscapers to modify the plans and to keep the tree,” Fenech told Times of Malta.

Plans were changed for works to go around the tree so as not to remove it.

He insisted that landscapers who maintain the green landscaping at Portomaso will take care of the tree, and replace it if it dies.

Residents used to enjoy the view of the tree from their homes. Photo: Jason Florio

Mayor Albert Buttigieg said it was upsetting to see the once robust tree in such a state.

“It was a very robust tree, full of life, hopefully it will remain alive,” he said. “The tree was strong, and it takes a lot to kill a tree like that."

An environmental expert who saw the pictures told Times of Malta that the tree is most likely being killed. "The position the tree is growing clearly indicates that it is not wanted," he said.

Buttigieg said that it was upsetting to see the "greed" of contractors who have so much land to also take up the space of one tree.

“It is very sad to see such a beautiful tree to be in such a state, and this is not just my sentiment but also the thoughts of locals and foreigners in the locality.”