The “big fish” in the benefit fraud case that saw hundreds get money by fraudulently claiming disability will not be given preferential treatment, Prime Minister Robert Abela said on Sunday.

Abela was replying to questions from Malta Daily editor Keane Cutajar in front of the Labour Party club in Marsaxlokk.

“The alleged big fish in this case will not be given preferential treatment,” he said.

Last Sunday, Times of Malta revealed that former PL MP Silvio Grixti was at the centre of a fraudulent severe disability benefits scheme that saw millions of euros fraudulently given to people who were not eligible.

Times of Malta then interviewed three of the illicit benefit recipients, including a man who said a Labour Party canvasser and a former minister’s aide lured him into the benefits fraud racket in return for his vote and a kickback amounting to a year’s worth of benefits.

Abela said that many of those who benefitted from the scheme were vulnerable people even if they were not eligible for the severe disability pension.

“Others capitalised on their vulnerability, whether they did it for their own profit or not will be for the court to decide,” Abela said.

The government, he insisted will not tolerate anyone who used the country’s social safety net for personal gain.

But the racket was in no way organised by Castille, the prime minister said.

“It is shameful that people are saying that this came for Castille to buy votes, when the opposite is the truth. Castille had immediately stopped the abuse and reported everything to the police,” he said.

Abela said that an administrative investigation to look into the way severe disability benefits are dished out has now also been launched.

Overpopulation

Speaking about third-country-nationals, Abela said foreign workers were important in many sectors including health, certain expertise, and “humble” jobs that the Maltese no longer wanted to do.

A strategic exercise between Identity Malta and Jobs Plus, he said, meant that work permits are not being automatically accepted but are being considered only if they fulfil the needs of the country.

“Yes to worker in the sectors that need foreign workers but no to individuals who submit 1,000 applications”.

Abela reiterated that the government will not tolerate those “who see foreign workers as a number to quickly profit from” even if they do not really have a job to give to the worker when they arrived.

He said recently that the government will not back businesses that were focused solely on importing foreign worker.

“We are being very strong on this... where there is no need for foreign workers, we will be saying no, foreign workers will come to this country according to the need,” he said.

He added that importing too many foreign workers could lead the salaries of Maltese workers to stagnate when foreign workers should help improve the quality of life of the Maltese and not contribute to worsening conditions.

Energy subsidies to be retained

Abela also promised that the Budget for 2024 will retain the energy subsidies and give an additional cost of living adjustment to low income earners.