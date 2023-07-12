Bernard Grech made a last-ditch attempt on Wednesday at convincing PL counterparts to vote for a public inquiry into the death of Jean Paul Sofia.

Sofia, 20, was killed in a building collapse on a Corradino construction site.

The Nationalist Opposition filed a motion in Parliament calling for a public inquiry. That motion, to be voted upon on Wednesday evening, has been amended by the Labour government.

The amendment removes any reference to a public inquiry, urging a speedy conclusion to the ongoing magisterial inquiry instead and insisting that the government was after “full justice” for Sofia and his relatives.

PN MPs wanted to present another motion amending the government's amendment for the motion to be almost identical to their original one. This request was denied by the Speaker who said the PN's amendment was dependent on a hypothetical result of a future vote.

He said that such an amendment should come once the original vote is taken.

In an "address to the nation" on Net TV on Wednesday morning, Grech called the vote "a historic" one.

"Every MP has a choice between voting for truth, justice and the wellbeing of the weak (iż-żgħir), or voting to curb the truth and protect the powerful (il-kbir)," he said.

And despite Isabelle Bonnici's (Sofia's mother) pleas and efforts, the government persisted in its stubbornness, he added.

The building collapse site at Corradino. File photo: Jonathan Borg

"The PN will vote in favour of justice so that Sofia's death would not have been in vain," Grech said.

He said a public inquiry would not only flag shortcomings by the administration and the authorities, but also ensure no other person died at the workplace.

"This is my last appeal, the PN leader said, reiterating his call for national unity on the matter.