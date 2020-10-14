New PN leader Bernard Grech has made a courtesy call on long-time former leader Eddie Fenech Adami.

He also greeted former leader Lawrence Gonzi at PN headquarters and had a virtual meeting with Brussels-based former leader Simon Busuttil, the Nationalist Party said.

No details were given on what was discussed.

Times of Malta reported earlier on Wednesday that former leader Adrian Delia has told Grech he does not want to form part of his shadow cabinet.

A spokesman for Grech told Times of Malta that Delia expressed his preference to follow the Westminster model whereby former party leaders do not shadow, a spokesman for Grech said.

Bernard Grech chats with Simon Busuttil.

Bernard Grech meets Lawrence Gonzi at PN headquarters.