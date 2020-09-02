Nationalist Party leadership contender Bernard Grech has pledged to publish the findings of the due diligence being carried out by the Candidates Commission as part of his bid.

“I am aware that certain allegations have been levelled against me recently by those who are uncomfortable with my positive campaign in an attempt to sow certain doubts in people’s minds,” he said when interviewed on NET FM on Wednesday.

“I have nothing to hide and the people have a right to know. I am certain I have everything in order but even if this were not the case the findings must be published,” he added.

Grech will be facing incumbent Adrian Delia in a leadership election which is expected to be held in the first week of October.

In his remarks, Grech said he should be leading by example on good governance and consequently was bound to walk the talk by making available the report for the benefit of party members tasked to elect the next leader.

He added that the process, which could take another two weeks, was still ongoing as he was due to appear once again before the due diligence panel on Thursday.

Introduced following a radical overhaul of the party statute last June, this vetting exercise had fuelled controversy, if not confusion. Though the statute says that contenders may be disqualified if they do not meet due diligence criteria which delves into their financial and business interests, it was decided this time round that this provision would not apply. The decision has been criticised on grounds that the whole exercise has been rendered pointless.

Further confusion was fuelled by remarks by the head of the Candidates Commission, which is handling the due diligence exercise, that both contenders were found fit to run for the leadership.

However, a party spokesman later clarified this declaration was only made with reference to other qualities like honesty and integrity.

PN secretary general Francis Zammit Dimech has expressed himself in favour of publishing all findings on both contenders.