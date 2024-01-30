PN leader Bernard Grech told a court on Tuesday that he was told not to enter his party's own club in Ħamrun during the town's feast in August because there were many Labourites in there and a drink too many could spark trouble.

Grech was testifying in the case against Andrew Attard, 48, of Ħamrun who denies grievously injuring Noel Mifsud Bonnici during a scuffle which followed.

The PN leader testified that minutes before the commotion outside the club, the club barman told him that it would be better not to enter since “there were many Labour supporters in there” and a drink too many could spark trouble.

He recalled that on that Sunday morning, he was visiting various clubs and establishments in Ħamrun along with his wife, driver and a group of supporters.

As he approached the PN club, he had “a discussion with Manuel,” who was a member of the party’s Ħamrun committee as well as club barman.

“He came out to speak to me,” said Grech, explaining that Manuel “seemed quite surprised at my presence.”

He asked him not to go in because people had had a drink too many and there were many Labour supporters in there.

That conversation was conducted in a low voice but some “two or so” persons promptly began to complain, protesting over how the party leader could not enter the party club.

RELATED STORIES PN shuts its Ħamrun club 'temporarily' after Bernard Grech was refused entry

But being “a pacifist”, Grech said he did not wish the situation to escalate and thus stepped back, along with his wife and the rest of the group.

They turned around, stepped off the pavement and walked a few metres away when he suddenly heard a noise, like “oomph,” and people tried to protect him and his wife, said Grech.

They were told that Noel Mifsud Bonnici had been injured.

Grech said he found Mifsud Bonnici lying face up on the ground, opposite the PN club.

“He spoke to me. He told me ‘I cannot get up. It’s my leg. You go on and keep up your work," recalled Grech.

Asked by presiding magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo whether he recalled any conversation between the alleged victim and the barman, Grech said that at the time, the most important thing was to avoid issues.

“There were many comments but I cannot tell exactly what or by whom… I wish I could give more information to help the police. It’s not right for anyone to end up a victim during festive celebrations and this was a religious feast,” said Grech.

Asked by parte civile lawyer George Camilleri about having “distanced himself from the situation,” Grech clarified that, “there was no situation when [he] and Manuel spoke on the pavement.

"When I sensed that this could escalate, we turned to leave.”

Asked whether he had spoken with Mifsud Bonnici, Grech explained that the two regularly communicated, not only about the incident. He also visited him in hospital and recalled that he was in pain.

After being discharged, Mifsud Bonnici visited Grech at his office.

Jesmond Cremona, a PN supporter who was accompanying Grech that morning, testified that the group were met by a “well-built and bald man” at the PN club doorway.

People were going in and out of the place, a commotion broke out, and there was a lot of pushing.

When calm was restored, Cremona said he approached the burly man, asking him why he would not let Grech in.

“No. Today you’re not going inside. Go elsewhere. Here, you’re not going in,” that man insisted, as a black-haired woman intervened, pushing Cremona away.

Just then, someone tugged at Cremona’s shirt, saying that “someone from the group was on the ground.”

That was when Cremona found Mifsud Bonnici crying out in pain, “my knee! My knee!”

The injured supporter said that someone had kicked him on the knee but he could not tell who.

'A slight verbal spat'

Grech’s driver and security officer, Norman Cremona, also testified.

He recalled a slight verbal spat that morning in Ħamrun when Grech was not allowed into the club.

But they calmed down the situation and moved away, said Cremona, stressing that his duty was to protect Grech.

He was told that someone was injured but he could not tell who was involved.

“I saw the commotion but my focus was on the Opposition Leader. I only saw Noel on the ground… it was a matter of seconds,” he said.

Earlier on, when the argument broke out, Cremona had told Mifsud Bonnici that matters should not be dragged out and the issue should not escalate t.

Asked by defence lawyer Charles Mercieca whether he could identify anyone in court whom he had seen that day in Ħaamrun, the witness said, “no.”

“I only saw Noel on the ground.”

The case continues.

Inspector Sarah Kathleen Zerafa prosecuted.

Lawyer Charles Mercieca is defence counsel.

Lawyer George Camilleri appeared parte civile.