The Nationalist Party has "temporarily closed" its Ħamrun club, after party leader Bernard Grech was refused entry into it by a club barman.

The PN broke its silence five days after the incident, on Friday afternoon, issuing a one-line statement saying the decision was taken after a meeting of its administrative council.

It did not give further details and did not indicate when and under what circumstances the club might be re-opened.

PN leader Bernard Grech was not allowed inside his party's own club in Ħamrun during the San Cajetan morning March on Sunday, in an incident that led to an altercation that left a party supporter "severely beaten".

The incident happened when the Nationalist Party leader was visiting the popular morning march with some PN supporters, when he sought to enter the PN's club on St Joseph High Road.

A barman allegedly refused to let him in, causing a stir between supporters who were accompanying Grech and some other people who were in the club. Tensions escalated into an altercation in which one of Grech's supporters - Noel Mifsud Bonnici - was allegedly beaten to the ground.

The incident happened in front of Grech and several other PN supporters before police intervened and an ambulance was called to take the man to hospital.

The PN did not issue any statement about the altercation.

Following the incident, Mifsud Bonnici's wife debunked rumours that her husband was beaten by supporters of Adrian Delia but expressed anger and frustration at how he was beaten up in the club of the party he supports and pledged to fight for justice.

Mifsud Bonnici is still in hospital over the incident and on Thursday, his daughter Mariah posted a picture by his bedside, declared herself an "ex-Nationalist" and said her father was the sacrificial lamb in a beating during which nobody defended him.

Mifsud Bonnici also happens to be a relative of Bernard Grech's.

Times of Malta is informed that Grech and several PN MPs visited Mifsud Bonnici in hospital this week.