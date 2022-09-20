PN leader Bernard Grech on Tuesday reiterated the need to tackle the rising cost of living and fight against a declining quality of life.

Speaking at the PN’s annual independence day celebrations near the Indepedence monument in Floriana - Malta celebrates Independence Day on Wednesday - the PN leader said his party wanted to fight against the risk of poverty and to increase social mobility.

Quality of life also means putting the environment as a priority, conserving nature, improving urban areas and fighting against climate change, he said.

Grech said independence also means ensuring young people have quality job opportunities and are able to buy property. “We want them to have experiences abroad but to then return to Malta,” he said.

The PN opted to celebrate Independence Day in a subdued manner. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

All citizens should also feel safe knowing the country has a quality health care system if they need it, he said. The privatisation of the country’s hospitals threatens this, he added..Addressing the seated supporters who gathered for the occasion, Grech said the country must have competent forces of law and order to tackle organised crime and ensure public order.

“Honest Maltese should be able to sleep easy,” he said.

Subdued celebrations

Yet again, the PN administration is holding low-key festivities going against the decades-long tradition of a mass rally at the Floriana Granaries, first broken three years ago.

In 2019, Independence Day events were held outside the party's headquarters while seated events were held in 2020 and 2021 because of COVID-19 rules.

Although mass events are now allowed, the PN has again opted for a seated event with chairs provided for virtually all attendees along the pedestrianised street leading to the Triton Fountain.

A few weeks ago, a senior party official told Times of Malta that the PN had opted to again scale down its Independence Day celebrations in view of the party's challenging financial situation.